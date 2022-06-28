PM Modi in UAE today to offer his condolences on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed's demise

oi-Prakash KL

Abu Dhabi, Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a brief visit to convey his personal condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Modi was received by current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the airport here.

The Prime Minister arrived here after attending a productive G7 Summit in Germany where he interacted with several world leaders on the margins of the summit and discussed issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.

In the UAE, Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Modi had expressed grief over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.