YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: PM Modi arrives in UAE to offer condolences on former president Sheikh Khalifa's demise

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Abu Dhabi, Jun 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Tuesday on a brief visit to convey his personal condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    Watch: PM Modi arrives in UAE to offer condolences on former presidents demise
    Modi was received by current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the airport.

    Modi was received by current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival at the airport here.

    The Prime Minister arrived here after attending a productive G7 Summit in Germany where he interacted with several world leaders on the margins of the summit and discussed issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.

    In the UAE, Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness.

    Modi had expressed grief over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi uae

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X