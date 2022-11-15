PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

G20 summit: Biden objects to China’s ‘aggressive’ approach to Taiwan in meeting with Xi

Bali, Nov 15: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shared a warm hug in Indonesia's Bali where the global leaders have arrived to attend the G20 Summit.

In the photo shared by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders are also shaking hands. "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBideninteract during the @g20org Summit in Bali. G20 working session on Food and Energy Security," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

In another clip shared by DD News, Biden and Modi are seen sharing lighter moments. The pictures of their meeting and the conversation have now gone viral.

The PM is also seen greeting French President Emmanuel Macron in the clip shared by the national news channel.

According to the American national security advisor Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a productive and very practical relationship. He made this statement ahead of the bilateral between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali.

Watch Prime Minister @narendramodi and US President @JoeBiden exchange pleasantries and share a warm hug before the #G20SummitBali discussions began.



PM also greets President of France @EmmanuelMacron at the Summit @g20org#G20BaliSummit #PMinIndonesia pic.twitter.com/5xPla0Q8OH — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 15, 2022

"I would point out Prime Minister Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office, and the two of them have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times and to talk by phone and on video multiple times," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

He further claimed that the two leaders see common interests on a number of critical issues and have really worked together to strengthen the US-India partnership.

When you add all that up, it is a productive, very practical relationship, Sullivan added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue earlier today. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi was received a traditional welcome.

"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the prime minister tweeted.

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".