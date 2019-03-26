  • search
    As PM May loses control of Brexit, Conservative MP predicts another poll in UK, 3rd in 4 years

    London, March 26: Britain could head for yet another snap election - its third in four years - as the Brexit deadlock continues to plague the nation's stability. The MPs on Monday voted to take control of the parliamentary timetable to find a majority of any Brexit option, wresting the control from Prime Minister Theresa May.

    The move dealt a fresh blow to the embattled premier as her government was defeated by 329-302 votes and it will now be decided on Wednesday, March 27, what kind of Brexit do most MPs support.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    "A snap general election is becoming more likely. Whatever the outcome of the votes on Wednesday, the numbers inside the current remain-dominated House of Commons will not change," Conservative lawmaker John Baron, a pro-Brexit leader, was quoted as saying by Press Association.

    Baron said that an election might become necessary to redress the balance in favour of parliamentarians who are willing to implement the referendum result because "history suggests it is unwise for any Parliament to distance itself from the people".

    May had called a snap poll in 2017 which proved to be disastrous as the Conservative lost its majority in the government.

    Meanwhile, the Ireland-based Economic and Social Research Institute said that a no-deal Brexit will hit the economy even harder.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
