PM in Osaka: Modi meets Japanese counterpart Abe, discusses 'topics of mutual interest'

Tokyo, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Osaka to attend the G20 Summit, on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and both leaders "discussed a broad range of topics of mutual interest."

PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @AbeShinzo ahead of the #G20Summit. Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit (sic)," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Modi said that he was looking forward to the visit of Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit.

"A friendship characterised by warmth and the promise of a bright future.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo hold talks in Osaka, the first such meeting between these leaders since the start of Japan's Reiwa era. Many aspects of India-Japan relations were discussed," a tweet on PMO's official Twitter handle said.

Modi reached the Japanese city of Osaka this morning to attend the G20 Summit which will be held tomorrow and the day after. The Prime Minister will attend nearly 30 programmes during his 57 hours stay in this visit. Issues related to artificial intelligence, common efforts to address major global challenges such as terrorism and climate change form the reach agenda of the summit. Free trade and economic growth, global economy and taxation, finance, digital economy, energy, global health will be discussed during the four sessions of the summit.

"Once again would like to offer my hearty congratulations to you for an overwhelming win in elections. Also, next time it is my turn to visit India and I am looking forward to my visit," Abe said as per reports.

In his departure statement, Modi said he is looking forward to discussing with other global leaders major challenges and opportunities faced by the world.

The Prime Minister said, G20 summit will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate to the government by the people of the country to continue on the path to progress and stability. Mr Modi added that the summit will be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 Summit in 2022, when the country will usher in a New India in the 75th Anniversary of the Independence.

G-20 summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce India's strong support to reformed multilateralism. This summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G-20 summit in 2022, in the 75th anniversary of our independence.