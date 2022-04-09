PM Boris Johnson pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets President Zelenskyy

'Disappointed' with India abstention at the UN against Russia says US Congressman

International

Kyiv, Apr 09: In show of solidarity, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Ukraine and met President Zelenskyy, amid the ongoing war with Russia.

"Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelensky," presidential aide Andriy Sybiha said on Facebook, posting a photo of the pair.

Johnson assured that Britain would provide the country with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

The aid was in addition to 100 million pounds' ($130 million) worth of high-grade military equipment announced on Friday, Downing Street said.

Britain would also guarantee an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalise tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade. ($1 = 0.7674 pounds)," reports Rueters.