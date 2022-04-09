YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Boris Johnson pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets President Zelenskyy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Apr 09: In show of solidarity, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Ukraine and met President Zelenskyy, amid the ongoing war with Russia.

    Representational Image

    "Boris Johnson's visit in Kyiv began just now with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelensky," presidential aide Andriy Sybiha said on Facebook, posting a photo of the pair.

    Johnson assured that Britain would provide the country with 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

    The aid was in addition to 100 million pounds' ($130 million) worth of high-grade military equipment announced on Friday, Downing Street said.

    Britain would also guarantee an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking its total loan guarantee to $1 billion, and would liberalise tariffs on most imports from Ukraine and take other measures to free up trade. ($1 = 0.7674 pounds)," reports Rueters.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war boris johnson

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X