'Please take the money, stop the narrative that I stole': Vijay Mallya

oi-Vikas SV

London, Dec 6: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is on a tweeting spree after AgustaWestland chopper scam middleman James Christian Michel's extradition to India. Mallya, who owes around Rs 9,000 crores to the Indian banks and has escaped to London, said that his extradition case cannot be liked to Michel's.

"Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is "Please take the money". I want to stop the narrative that I stole money," Mallya tweeted today (December 6).

Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 6, 2018

Barely hours after Michel was extradited to India from Dubai, Mallya offered 100% payback. Mallya, in fact, asked why his payback offer is being refused.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, further tweeted that his case must not be seen in the same light as Christian Michel's.

The alleged fix it guy in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, James Christian Michel has finally been extradited to India. He was brought down to India on Tuesday night after losing an appeal in a Dubai court where he had challenged the extradition request by India. Initially, the investigation conducted by Italian Authorities indicted him for offences of international bribery/corruption. CBI took up the investigation and wanted him for investigation. However, he escaped from India and has been deliberately evading his presence from the investigating agency and also the due process of law in India.

Mallya has been living in Britain since March 2016. The extradition case has entered final stages with Westminster Magistrates' Court in London likely to pronounce a verdict in December this year. The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on December 4 last year, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against the embattled liquor tycoon, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March 2016.