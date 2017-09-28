Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age of 91

Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy magazine, died at his home of natural causes at age 91, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement.

Playboy magazine was founded more than 60 years ago to create a niche upscale men's magazine, combining images of nude women with in-depth articles, interviews and fiction by a variety of well-known writers.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Playboy's buxom models were the objects of millions of men's fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America's "Puritanical" attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

In his last posts to social media, Hefner encouraged his followers to donate to the One America Appeal to support hurricane victims of Harvey and Irma.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricanes Harvey & Irma, both the victims and the first responders," he wrote.

Hefner was survived by his wife, Crystal, his sons, Cooper, David and Marston, and his daughter, Christie, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)