    Plane with 136 goes into Florida river, no casualties

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Florida, May 04: A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 people onboard slid in a river after a landing on Friday.

    Plane with 136 goes into Florida river, no casualties
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    The commercial jet slid into the St Johns River near Jacksonville, Florida after landing on Friday, a spokesperson for the Naval Air Station, Jacksonville said. There have been no reports of fatalities.

    The station said that the flight arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay went into the river at the end of the runway. The mayor of Jacksonville said on Twitter that everyone onboard the flight was alive and accounted for, but the crews were working to control jet fuel on the water.

    The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for the Jacksonville Sherrif's office said on Twitter.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
