Plane skids off runway in Ramechhap district of Nepal; all passengers safe

Kathmandu, Apr 22: A Tara Air plane skidded off the runway in Ramechhap district of Nepal on Monday morning. According to initial reports, no human casualties have been reported. After the incident, the airport was closed.

New Agency ANI reported, that the aircraft belongs to Tara Air and had come to Ramechhap district airport from Lukla.

The aircraft, with 9MKK call sign, had arrived at the airport from neighbouring Solukhumbu district at around 9 am while it skidded off the runway during landing. There were 14 passengers aboard.

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) will be visiting the incident site for inspection to remove the aircraft from the runway.

Since the government began repairing the Tribhuvan International Airport runway earlier this month, flights to Solukhumbu district, where Mount Everest lies, are operated from Manthali Airport.