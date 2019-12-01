  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Plane crash kills nine, injures three in South Dakota

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Dec 1: A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, US media reported.

    Plane crash kills nine, injures three in South Dakota

    The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport and was carrying as many as 12 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    Among the dead was the plane's pilot, NBC News reported, citing the Brule County state attorney's office. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD."

    More PLANE CRASH News

    Read more about:

    plane crash

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 9:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue