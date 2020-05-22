Pakistan: PIA plane with 98 passengers onboard crashes in Karachi's Model Colony

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Karachi, May 22: A PIA Plane (Airbus 320) with 98 passengers on board crashed in residential area of Model Colony while landing near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, according to officials. Rescue work underway.

According to reports, flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

The PIA Airbus A320 had 98 people on board including 91 passengers and seven flight crew, the report quoted the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources as saying.

The fate of the people was not immediately known.

The CAA sources said that its communication with the plane was cut off one minute before its landing. Several houses have been damaged in the area where the aircraft crashed.

Smoke can be seen rising from the crash site.

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM — Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020

According to Pakistani media, the plane crashed in an area near Model Colony where there is a human population. Meanwhile, electricity has been cut off in the area.

A statement by the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the spot for carrying out rescue and relief operations alongside civil administration.

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Dawn news quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, as saying.