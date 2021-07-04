YouTube
    Manila, July 04: A Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashed, AFP quoted Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana as saying.

    Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

    A C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force crashed in Brgy. Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu at 11:30 a.m. today, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Cirilito Sobejana confirms. He further said, rescue operations for passengers and crew underway.

    The four-engine turboprop military transport crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, Philippines.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 11:05 [IST]
