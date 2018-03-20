Pervez Musharraf seeks security from Pak govt upon return from Dubai

Islamabad, Mar 20: Pervez Musharraf has sought adequate security from the government for his return from the UAE to appear before a special Pakistani court in a high-profile treason case, according to a media report. The 74-year-old retired general has been living in Dubai since last year when he was allowed to leave Pakistan on the pretext of medical treatment.

The former president was indicted in March, 2014 on treason charges for imposing emergency in the country which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

Musharraf's lawyer had moved a petition to the interior ministry, stating that the former president faced security threats. The ministry accepted his plea and said it was willing to provide adequate security to him, Geo News reported.

The ministry, in its response, has sought the details of Musharraf's travel itinerary and "his stay here in Pakistan so that necessary foolproof security arrangements can be made for him well in time", the report said. Responding to the ministry's notification, Musharraf's lawyer expressed reservations over the security arrangements to be provided by the government.

On Friday, the special court hearing the treason case against him ordered the federal government to put special measures in place to bring the ex-military ruler back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The court had ordered that the interior ministry should take action for the arrest of Musharraf through the Interpol.

The special court had also asked the interior ministry to take action to revoke his National Identity Card and passport. The bench, formed in 2013, is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, is wanted in Pakistan in several criminal cases including in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

PTI

