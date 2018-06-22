English

Pervez Musharraf resigns as Chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League

    Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf resigned from the chairmanship of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) on Friday. The former military ruler sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

    Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. PTI file photo
    According to Pakistani media, the news comes days after the Supreme Court withdrew the interim relief it allowed to Musharraf, permitting him to submit his nomination papers, after Musharraf failed to appear before the court.

    Despite multiple guarantees and assurances from the chief justice, Musharraf failed to appear before the court that led to the cancellation of his conditional nomination.

    All Pakistan Muslim League president Dr Mohammad Amjad said Musharraf has sent his resignation letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

    Dr Amjad was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that Musharraf had resigned from APML on June 18 in the wake of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) disqualifying him from politics for life.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
