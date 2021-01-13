Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment to oust Donald Trump

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 13: US Vice President, Mike Pence has rejected the invocation of the 25th amendment to oust President Donald Trump.

Pence urged Congress to focus on on the transition of Joe Biden and avoid an impeachment.

The resolution was brought forward by Democrat Jamie Raskin of Maryland. It called on Pence to immediately use his powers under Section 4 of the 25th amendment to convene and mobilise the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet and declare what is obvious to a horrified nation.

"With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment," Pence wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said hours before the House was to vote on a measure calling him to invoke the 25 amendment.