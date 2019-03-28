Passengers find pilot & co-pilot of their flight to be mother-daughter duo; delighted

Shubham Ghosh

Washington, March 28: Taking a look into a plane's cockpit is not something passengers are allowed to do but one flier was recently asked to get a glimpse of the pilots at work and what he saw was heart-warming.

Dr John R Watret boarded a flight of Delta Airlines from Los Angeles to Atlanta when he saw a woman asking the attendants if her two children could see the pilots. The attendants allowed them and even said that they would be in for a surprise, Watret later revealed, Good News Network reported.

He overheard the family that went to meet the pilots quite excited on their return and was talking about a "mother and daughter" duo flying the machine.

Watret himself then felt curious to meet the pilots and after asking for a permission, he, too, visited the cockpit and was pleasantly surprised to see Captain Wendy Rexon and her daughter, First Officer Kelly, in the cockpit, the report added.

Just flew from LAX to ATL on Delta piloted by this mother daughter flight crew. Great flight. Inspiring for you women. pic.twitter.com/4Gk1vHCcZ1 — John R. Watret (@ERAUWatret) March 17, 2019

Watret was even more delighted to know that the pilots had their entire family full of pilots. While Wendy's husband is also a pilot for American Airlines, her father is a retired pilot. Even her other daughter is also a pilot, the Good News Network report added.

Watret then shared a picture of the Rexons preparing for take-off on Twitter and the picture went viral in no time.

Chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's worldwide campus, Watret also advocates recruitment of more women pilots for only seven per cent of licensed pilots in the US are women, the report said.