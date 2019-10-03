Paris: 4 killed after Knife attack at police headquarters

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Paris, Oct 03: Four people were killed on Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters. However, the motive of the attacker, who was a longtime employee for the police, is still unknown.

Police union official Loic Travers said one police officer suffered fatal wounds and another officer shot the attacker "in a situation that appears to be self-defense."

The area has been cordoned off after the attack.

Accordig to French media, security officials, police, firemen and other emergency responders could be seen out in force on Île de la Cité, the island in the center of Paris where the police headquarters was attacked.

Since 2015, France has been repeatedly targeted by a succession of attacks blamed on jihadists which have seen both large synchronised assaults and also isolated knife attacks, claiming some 245 victims.