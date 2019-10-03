  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paris: 4 killed after Knife attack at police headquarters

    By
    |

    Paris, Oct 03: Four people were killed on Thursday after a man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters. However, the motive of the attacker, who was a longtime employee for the police, is still unknown.

    Paris: Knife attack at police headquarters kills 4, assailant killed

    Police union official Loic Travers said one police officer suffered fatal wounds and another officer shot the attacker "in a situation that appears to be self-defense."

    The area has been cordoned off after the attack.

    Accordig to French media, security officials, police, firemen and other emergency responders could be seen out in force on Île de la Cité, the island in the center of Paris where the police headquarters was attacked.

    Since 2015, France has been repeatedly targeted by a succession of attacks blamed on jihadists which have seen both large synchronised assaults and also isolated knife attacks, claiming some 245 victims.

    More PARIS News

    Read more about:

    paris knife police

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue