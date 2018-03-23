'Pakistan’s wisdom lies in peace talks with India', says former Pak envoy

Pakistan's wisdom lies in bringing India to the negotiating table because war is not a favourable solution, the country's former ambassador Hasan Habib recently said at an event titled 'Indian hegemonic design and its implications' organised by the Rabita Forum International in Karachi, Pakistan's frontline publication Dawn reported.

He said since India is a rising power, its defence budget is going up significantly and the US is eyeing a developed India to counter China but on the other hand, nobody is ready to lend an ear to Pakistan.

Habib hence has advised Pakistan to try for negotiations with India to find a peaceful solution to their problems and not think about war as an option.

Habib, who has served in countries like China and North Korea, said the US was not ready to leave Afghanistan for it gives them a strategic base to monitor foes like China, Russia and Iran besides Pakistan, indicating that things are not turning any easier to Pakistan's western borders.

India wasting money on defence: Ex Pak army man

Retired vice admiral Arifullah Hussaini, who was also present on the occasion, observed that India was wasting its money on defence because he thought the future of war lied in artificial intelligence and not conventional methods and advised Pakistan to acquire more of it so as to gain an edge over India.

The much-talked-about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came up for discussion at the event as Retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz felt it was a game-changer for Pakistan.

The CPEC has been in the headlines for many in Pakistan believe it would lift Pakistan's position in geostrategic and geo-economic affairs. However, there is also another viewpoint which says Pakistan has surrendered its honour to the Chinese through it.

