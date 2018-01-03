Pakistan test fires indigenously-built naval cruise missile Harba

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Pakistan Navy on Wednesday said it successfully test-fired naval cruise missile 'Harba'.

Photo courtesy: radio.gov.pk
Photo courtesy: radio.gov.pk

"The missile is capable of hitting its target from surface to surface and ground assault," the navy said.

The indigenously-built missile was launched from PNS Himmat and it successfully hit the target, it said.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the test launch.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Navy will ensure defence of the country's shores and interests.

Further details like the exaction location of launch and other features of the missile were not disclosed by the navy.

PTI

Read more about:

pakistan, missile

Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 21:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.