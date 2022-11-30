Pakistan Taliban's suicide bomber attacks police truck killing 3, injuring 23 others

BSF shoots drone from Pakistan: What India is doing to fight the menace

A suicide bomber from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group blew himself up near a police truck killing at least 3 people and injuring 23 others. Given the destruction, it is believed that 25 kg of explosives was used in the attack.



Islamabad, Nov 30: A police constabulary truck in Quetta, Balochistan was blown up in what appears to be a suicide blast. Initial reports 5 persons were killed and over 28 injured in the suicide blast that has been claimed b the Islamic outfit Tehreek-E-Taliban.

Suicided blast on anti Polio team in #Quetta,5 martyrs included one Police personal and one woman. pic.twitter.com/3SdRDQERwn — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) November 30, 2022

Reports also said that the police constabulary truck was on Polio duty and was part of a security team for the Polio vaccinators. A woman a child are reportedly among the 5 who died in the blast. A police sub-inspector named Ibrahim too died in the attack, while the injured have been admitted to the Quetta civil hospital.

The attack comes just 48 hours after the TTP anon need a ceasefire with the Pakistan government.

In Pakistan Polio vaccination teams have come under attack on several occasions by the Islamic groups. These groups consider Polio vaccination to be against Islam as men turn sterile.

In the month of June 2021, Pakistan had suspended the Polio vaccination programme indefinitely over attacks on health workers. Two policemen were gunned down in Khyber Paktunkhwa while two Polio workers were shot dead.

Reports said in 2021 that Dilawar Khan was on his way to escort the Polio vaccination team on his motorcycle when gunmen attacked him. Pakistan radical terrorists and fundamentalists often target polio vaccination drives as they believe it is a Western conspiracy to sterilise their children.