Pakistan suspends military, intelligence cooperation with US: Reports

Pakistan has suspended its military and intelligence cooperation with the United States according to Pakistan media reports.

Confirming that military and intelligence cooperation has been suspended, Khurram Dastgir Khan was quoted by Pakistani newspaper Dawn as saying that the US is engaging Pakistan in a blame game rather than assisting in the battle on terror. "Pakistan does not want to put a price on its sacrifices but wants them to be recognised," he said on Tuesday.

At a seminar titled 'Contours of Security Environment of Pakistan', he reportedly said that despite the US spending billions of dollars, it was facing defeat in Afghanistan and was using Pakistan as a scapegoat for its failures.

"Pakistan does not want to put a price on its sacrifices but wants them to be recognised," Dawn quoted the defence minister as saying.He added Pakistan won't let Afghanistan's war be fought on Pakistani territory.

Pakistan's claim came after Washington's decision to suspend security assistance to Islamabad.

While the US embassy in Islamabad has not confirmed if cooperation in the said areas has indeed been halted, souring relations between the two countries indeed point towards a firm possibility.

"We have not received any formal communication regarding a suspension," Embassy spokesman Richard Snelsire said, according to VOA news.

Since the beginning of New, Washington has increased pressure on Islamabad to "do more" in the fight against terrorism.

Washington has stated that the suspension of military aid, which came after Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit", is part of America's South Asia strategy.

The development has followed in the aftermath of an increasingly terse back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad since Trump announced the policy.

OneIndia News