Pakistan summons US Ambassador over Trump’s tweet, seeks explanation

In an unusual gesture, Pakistan has responded hard to the US President Donald Trump's tweet, wherein he accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit."

The Pakistan Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador on Monday and lodged its protest against US President Donald Trump.

The ministry has sought an explanation from the ambassador over the American president's tweet.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States has "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return and pledged to put a stop to it.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump wrote on Twitter. "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."

Pakistan's foreign minister, Khawaja M. Asif, wrote on Twitter: "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction."

The Trump administration said in August that it was delaying sending the $255 million in aid to Pakistan. Last month, Trump said in a speech the U.S. government makes "massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help."

