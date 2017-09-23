Pakistan successfully test fires anti-ship missile from air to sea level in Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile from air to sea level in North Arabian Sea. The enitre missile firing demonstration was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

The anti-ship missile was fired from the Sea King helicopter into the open sea successfully hit its target.

According to the navy spokesperson, Zakaullah said the successful firing demonstration was a testament to Pakistan Navy's war preparedness and professional capabilities. The naval chief also visited the fleet units stationed in the sea and witnessed the sea exercises involving naval fleet.

Earlier in March, the navy had conducted a successful test of a land-based, anti-ship missile. That trial was conducted from the coastal region and the missile secured a hit on a target placed at sea.

OneIndia News