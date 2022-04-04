Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are victims of the Chinese debt trap

Pakistan's SC adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote

Islamabad, Apr 4: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing by a day in the high-profile case about the rejection of a no-confidence motion by the National Assembly deputy speaker and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

A larger bench of the Supreme Court - comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail - took action after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the move to dislodge the prime minister by declaring the no-trust motion unmaintainable due to its link with a so-called foreign conspiracy. President Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and all political parties have been made respondents in the case.

Lawyers from the government and opposition presented their argument regarding the ruling by the deputy speaker. During the arguments, the chief justice rejected the opposition's plea for a full bench.

"The court will hear all representatives of the parties before concluding the hearing," the chief justice said during the hearing. Later, the court adjourned the case until 12pm on Tuesday.

