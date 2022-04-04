YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan's SC adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 4: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing by a day in the high-profile case about the rejection of a no-confidence motion by the National Assembly deputy speaker and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

    Pakistans SC adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote

    A larger bench of the Supreme Court - comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail - took action after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the move to dislodge the prime minister by declaring the no-trust motion unmaintainable due to its link with a so-called foreign conspiracy. President Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and all political parties have been made respondents in the case.

    Lawyers from the government and opposition presented their argument regarding the ruling by the deputy speaker. During the arguments, the chief justice rejected the opposition's plea for a full bench.

    "The court will hear all representatives of the parties before concluding the hearing," the chief justice said during the hearing. Later, the court adjourned the case until 12pm on Tuesday.

    More PAKISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    pakistan no confidence motion trust vote

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X