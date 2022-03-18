Nothing other than an accident: US on firing of Indian missile into Pakistan

Pakistan’s ‘missile’ fails to reach target, crashes near Thana Bula Khan in Sindh

Islamabad, Mar 19: Residents of Jamshoro in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday saw an unidentified flying object fall from the sky with a tail of smoke. The object clearly resembles a rocket or a missile.

According to information gathered from social media, the object was a missile, which Pakistan launched from its test range in Sindh. The test was scheduled for 11 a.m. but was postponed for an hour due to a TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher) error. Finally it was held at noon.

However, a few seconds after launch, the missile was seen coming out of the way, apparently hitting its desired target and crashing near Bula Khan, Sindh police station.

Although several news channels in Pakistan have covered the incident, the country's authorities have remained silent. According to Pakistan's social media accounts, the local administration, however, denied any such claim, saying it was a regular mortar tracer round that was fired from a nearby range.

It is unlikely, however, that a mortar with a maximum range of 5 km would increase the height of a tracer projectile.

According to a reporter for Pakistan's ARY News Channel, some "planes, rockets or something like that" have been reported to have fallen. He said police were investigating the matter.

Pakistani news agency Conflict News Pakistan reported that Pakistan may have mistakenly tested a missile in response to a previous missile fired from India.

Conflict News Pakistan tweeted, "Jamshoro, Pakistan tests a missile in response to a previous Indian BrahMos missile. The Pakistani missile failed to reach its target and fell close."

The Pakistani defense analyst account AEROSINT Division PSF posted from its Twitter handle, "Aliabad, Jamshoro, Sindh. According to the video posted on social media, the city has its own force testing range active around the city. There is no reason to create panic."

The Pakistani defense analyst's account further said that a notification was issued before declaring a no-fly zone in the test area. It states, "A NOTAM has already been issued", and the NOTAM issued to the airlines is attached with a map showing the possible path to follow the projectile.

In NOTAM, details of the examination schedule are given as March 17 and 18. NOTAM or Notice to Airman is a notice distributed through telecommunications containing information about any aviation facility, service, method or hazard, status or change, the timely knowledge of which is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Friday, March 18, 2022, 14:30 [IST]