Pakistan Political Crisis: No trust-vote yet, SC to open doors at midnight

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Apr 09: Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan has resorted to delaying tactics in order to somehow avoid the precarious situation the ruling coalition led by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may face today. However, Imran Khan's actions may invite strict action for contempt of court.

"Chief Justice of Pakistan has decided to open the Supreme Court's doors at 12am, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan," reports Pakistan's Geo News quoting sources.

Imran Khan while stepping down last week had recommended dissolution of the assembly and called for fresh elections in 90 days. However the SC set aside that decision stating that it was unconstitutional.

The Pakistan media reports that with Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party deciding to quit the ruling coalition, the number of the treasury benches stands at 178 in the 342 member house.

The Opposition with the support of the PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 163 members. However the 17 members of the three major government allies are still undecided and they are negotiating with both the sides.

If he loses the trust vote then the next largest party, PML-N forms the government under Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.