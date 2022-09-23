Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir at UNGA, says wants 'peace'

oi-Deepika S

New York, Sep 23: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing world leaders at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Addressing UNGA Shehbaz said "we look for peace with all our neighbours, incl India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute..."

"India must take credible steps to create enabling environment for constructive engagement. We are neighbours and we are there forever, the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other," Shehbaz said.

"We have had 3 wars from 1947 onwards and as a consequence, only misery, poverty and unemployment increased on both sides. It is now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems, and our issues through peaceful negotiations and discussions," he said.

"I think it's high time that India understands this message that both countries are arms to the teeth. War is not an option, only peaceful dialogue can resolve issues so that the world becomes more peaceful in the time to come," he added.

The Pakistan prime minister also warned the United Nations Friday that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country, in the wake of devastating floods.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said.

Friday, September 23, 2022, 23:44 [IST]