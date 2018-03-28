Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi frisked during security check at US airport

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi frisked during security procedure at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York, according to Pakistan media.

A footage obtained by television and YouTube channels shows how Abbasi, dressed in informal, walking with his coat on one arm and pulling his suitcase with the other hand.

The Pakistani PM was in the United States last week to meet his ailing sister. During a brief visit to the country, Abbasi also met Vice-President Mike Pence where he was told that Pakistan will have to do more to address issues relating to terrorism. While he was being asked to put in more efforts to discourage its nurturing of the terrorist groups, at home, he was being slammed for shaming and humiliating the country.

Pakistan's PM being put through security checks at a time when the US has been considering imposing visa bans and other sanctions on individuals in the Pakistani government has left the country furious.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day