Pakistan to permanently ban Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa: Report

Pakistan is drafting a bill to ban terror organisations like Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa as well as individuals on the interior ministry watchlist, Dawn reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the country's government is also planning to prepare a database of terrorists and extremist outfits to stop terror funding.

The FATF, acting on a proposal introduced by the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, had placed Pakistan on the terror-financing grey list.

The new bill will replace the ordinance that was promulgated by President Mamnoon Hussian in February.

The president had amended the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 to include entities listed by the UNSC as proscribed groups, but it will expire in 120 days.

Dawn reported that the proposed draft bill was likely to be tabled in the National Assembly session set to begin from Sunday. Interestingly, the bill is being drafted with aid from the military leadership, which has always backed Saeed.

The new bill will also enable investigation officers to probe sources of funding besides other financial aspects in terrorism cases.

For the enforcement of prohibition of funds and financial services, it was recommended to the authorities to ensure that statutory regulatory orders issued under UNSC Resolutions-1267 and - 1373 (issued under ATA) are implemented without delay. The government would also frame the ATA's freezing and seizure rules and ensure that Anti-Terrorism Amendment Ordinance 2018 is enacted through the parliament, according to the draft action plan.

The amendment to the ATA would also enable investigation officers to be trained to investigate sources of funding besides other financial aspects in terrorism cases.

Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

His JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day