Pakistan Parliament to elect new PM today; PML-N Prez Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Mahmood Qureshi file nomination

Islamabad, Apr 11: In Pakistan, the National Assembly session to elect the new premier will be held today. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has submitted his nomination papers for the post of Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party has also submitted papers as the candidate for prime minister.

The nominations came a day after Imran Khan was removed from the post of Prime Minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the 342-member Pakistan national assembly. Imran Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be removed after losing a no-confidence motion in the assembly. In his first reaction since his ouster as prime minister, Khan said, even though the country became an independent state in 1947, the freedom struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief has alleged foreign conspiracy responsible for toppling his government on several occasions. The opposition got 174 votes against the majority mark of 172 in the 342-member Pakistan assembly.

PTI has also decided to submit mass resignations in the National Assembly. In a tweet on Sunday, Senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies and this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan chaired the first parliamentary board meeting of his party after the Pakistani Parliament ousted him in a vote of no confidence in the wee hours today. "A meeting of the party's parliamentary board is underway under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the Official Twitter account of 'Imran Khan Today' tweeted.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 8:28 [IST]