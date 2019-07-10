  • search
    Pakistan news anchor shot dead in Karachi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Karachi, July 10: A Pakistani journalist working in a news channel has been shot dead over a personal dispute.

    Mureed Abbas, an anchor who worked with Bol News was killed outside a cafe in the Khayaban-e-Bukhari area here. The killer has been identified as Atif Zaman. The police said that the killing was owing to a monetary dispute.

    Executive Director of the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, Seemin Jamali said that Abbasi was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had sustained multiple bullet wounds, the hospital also said.

    Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

    In the incident, a friend of Abbasi, Khizar Hayat too sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries later.

    The suspect the police said shot himself in the chest and was shifted to the hospital in a critical condition.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
