Islamabad, Oct 06: In a surprise military shake-up, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced that the powerful spy agency ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander - a crucial position in view of the Taliban's takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Lt General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the new Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in place of Lt General Hameed, who was transferred as Peshawar Corps Commander, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The ISI chief is appointed by the prime minister but as part of a tradition he executes this power in consultation with the Pakistan Army chief.

The post of ISI chief is considered one of the most important in the Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Initially, the Army said in a statement that Lt Geneneral Hameed was posted out but his replacement on the key post of the ISI chief was not immediately announced.

Lt General Anjum, who belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, has served as Karachi Corps Commander as well as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta.

He is considered as a battle-hardened soldier who commanded the Frontier Corps Balochistan as its Inspector General and oversaw many operations against terrorists.

Media reports said that his subordinates call him the "man with glacier brain but sharp reflexes". He is stated to be a good listener and good observer who speaks concisely.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 20:28 [IST]