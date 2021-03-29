Pak wants 'good relations' with its neighbours: Envoy amid strained ties with India

PM Modi writes to Imran Khan, says India desires cordial relations with Pakistan

PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba Mufti

Man thrashed, forced to chant 'Pakistan murdabad’ slogan in Delhi, bizaree video goes viral

Meeting with Jaishankar not 'finalised or requested': Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi

Pakistan imposes partial COVID-19 lockdowns

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Mar 29: Pakistani authorities on Monday imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the country after the positivity rate from coronavirus infections jumped to over 11 per cent.

Pakistan is facing another surge in coronavirus infections which officials say is worse than last year''s outbreak when Pakistan had to impose a nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, authorities in the eastern Punjab province also announced a two-week long partial lockdown in high-risk cities from April 1 in an effort aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

So far, Pakistan''s government has avoided a nationwide lockdown to spare the country''s ailing economy from more damage.

Coronavirus cases: Delhi Police warns of strict action against those not following COVID protocols on Holi

On Monday, Pakistan reported 41 additional deaths and 4,525 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 659,116 cases in total, and 14,256 deaths, since last year.