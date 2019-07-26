  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan imports over USD 36 million of anti-rabies, anti-venom vaccines from India

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, July 26: Over USD 36 million of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines have been imported by Pakistan from India due to lack of manufacturing capacity in the country, according to a media report.

    The Nation newspaper on Thursday reported that in the last 16 months, Pakistan imported anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines worth over Rs 250 crores (USD 36 million) from India.

    Pakistan imports over USD 36 million of anti-rabies, anti-venom vaccines from India
    Representational Image

    The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) submitted the statistics in the Senate Standing Committee after Senator Rehman Malik asked about the quantity and value of medicines being imported from India. He also sought a reply on the capacity of government departments for manufacturing the vaccines.

    No shortage of polio vaccines in the country, says Centre

    In its reply, NHS said that both anti-rabies and anti-venom serum were manufactured in Pakistan by the National Institute of Health, while a private company also manufactured anti-venom serum locally, the report said. However, the capacity of both manufacturers was not enough to fulfil the demand due to which the vaccines are imported by duly-approved registration holders of these products from India.

    Pakistan was buying the vaccines despite the chill in bilateral ties, especially after the Pulwama terror attack by a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist.

    The report submitted by NHS also revealed that there was a gap in demand and supply of vaccines in different regions of the country. Senator Malik suggested that it must be made mandatory for local manufacturers to produce these vaccines as Pakistan is self-sufficient in medical raw material and that vaccines manufactured here will be much more affordable.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan vaccines

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue