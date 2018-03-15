Pakistan High Commissioner to India called back over charges of ‘harassment’ of diplomats

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood has been called back for a meeting to discuss alleged cases of harassment of diplomats in New Delhi. Pakistan foreign office spokesperson made the announcement today.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal, Spokesperson, MOFA, said, "Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would be visiting Islamabad shortly for consultations on matters relating to Pakistan-India relations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday alleged that the officers, staff and more regrettably the families and children of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi continue to face intense harassment, intimidation and outright violence from the Indian state agencies. These have escalated exponentially in the last few days"

"This deliberate bullying is not confined to a single isolated event but continues unabated in a series of incidents, especially targeting the children of our officers and staff. Some of these events are, " stated the foreign ministry.

Sohail Mahmood succeeded Abdul Basit who bid adieu to the country after serving as envoy in New Delhi for four years. He was appointed as the High Commissioner to India in 2014.

Sohail Mahmood joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1985, as per PTI. His first posting abroad was in Pakistan Embassy Ankara where he served as the Second Secretary from 1991-1994.

Being a career diplomate, Sohail Mahmood reportedly has a wide experience in the diplomatic service. He has served in various Pakistan missions abroad including Washington and New York.

(With agency inputs)

