    Pakistan has not been represented properly in US, says Pak PM Imran Khan

    Washington, July 24: His country's viewpoint has not been represented properly in the US and it has not reached the politicians, Congressmen and senators, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday. Khan, who went to the Capitol on Tuesday to meet top American lawmakers, said it was time to reset the relationship between the two countries, based on trust and mutual respect.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

    "So far, I feel Pakistan has not been represented properly in the US. I feel that our point of view has not reached the politicians, Congressmen and senators," Khan said in his joint media appearance with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

    On Kashmir comment, Trump's advisor says President doesn't make things up

    "I feel that it is time to have a different sort of relationship with the US and reset a relationship based on mutual respect, trust, and above all, it is in the interest of the US and the rest of the world that the longest war ever, which is Afghanistan, almost 19 years and still going on, ends in a peaceful way within a political settlement," the Pakistani prime minister said.

    "We in Pakistan will be trying our best to make sure that there is a political settlement there," he said and thanked Pelosi for giving him a chance to make her understand the "Pakistani point of view". Pelosi welcomed Khan and discussed the issues of counterterrorism, regional security and the peace process in Afghanistan with him.

    Observing that the US valued its critical relationship and partnership with Pakistan, she sought augmentation of their counterterrorism measures, security cooperation and increasing security and regional stability. Pelosi also appreciated Pakistan's reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.

    Later, Khan attended a reception hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. The reception was attended by a large number of US lawmakers, including Pelosi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
