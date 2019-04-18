  • search
    Pakistan: Gunmen kill 14 in Balochistan after checking identity cards

    Islamabad, Apr 18: An attack on a passenger bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province has reportedly left at least 14 people dead. The attack is said to have taken place on Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan's Ormara area.

    It was an incident of "targeted killing", reported DAWN quoting officials.

    Also Read | Reconsider travel plans to Pakistan: US asks its citizens

    Gunmen reportedly stopped a few buses, checked the identity cards of passengers, and offloaded about 16 people. At least 14 were shot dead, while two passengers managed to escape the massacre, DAWN reported.

    A naval official and a coast guard member were among those killed, an AFP report said.

    Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and offered his condolences to the victims' families. Prime Minster Imran Khan also condemned the killings in a statement from his office.

    A probe has been launched to investigate the incident. The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

