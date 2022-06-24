YouTube
    Beijing, Jun 24: China has delivered another Type 054A/P frigate to the Pakistan navy on Thursday, China's state run Global Times reported.

    The report said that PNS Taimur was commissioned at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

    Pakistan gets another warship from China
    Pakistan gets another warship from China(Image Courtesy: @zhang_heqing)

    The PNS Tamur is the second of the four Type 054 A/P frigates built by China for Pakistan.

    China had earlier commissioned the PNS Tughril for the Pakistan navy in January. The PNS Tughri is equipped with surface to surface air cruise missiles including anti-submarine warfare.

    Global Times also said that there are two more frigates under construction. The PNS Taimur is equipped with high-tech weapons and sensors including electronic warfare system according to the report.

    Reports said that Pakistan had decided to buy eight submarines from China in 2015 with four to be built in Pakistan and another four in China. All the 8 frigates are to be delivered between 2022 and 2028.

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 13:13 [IST]
