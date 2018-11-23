Pakistan: Three terrorists killed in firing near Chinese Consulate in Karachi's Clifton area

Karachi, Nov 23: Two policeman and three terrorists were killed after gunshots, possible explosion were reported from high security Clifton area in Karachi on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple suspects possessing hand grenades and other weapons fired near the Chinese consulate in Clifton Block 4 around 9:30am. "Around three to four suspects attempted to enter the consulate," eyewitnesses said.

Security forces deployed outside the Chinese consulate retaliated to the firing, eyewitnesses added.

Police officials said the suspects fired near the consulate and then hurled a hand grenade.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed at the site of the incident and roads leading to the consulate have been cordoned off.