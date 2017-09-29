Pakistan: Explosion at Peshawar's Ring Road, many casualties feared

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at Peshawar's Ring Road near MMC Hospital on Friday. According to Pakistani media, 20 people were injured in Peshawar when a bomb ripped through the road.

Meanwhile, the Rescue officials said 15 of those injured were treated on the spot while five were shifted to a nearby hospital. The explosion occurred near MMC hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw someone throwing a hand grenade at them.

However, the nature of the blast has not determined as yet. Police are still trying to investigate the matter.

