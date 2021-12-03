Pakistan Embassy in Serbia tweet mocks PM Imran Khan over inflation

Are Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa at war over appointment of new ISI chief?

Islamabad, Dec 03: Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia on Friday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past months.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees Is this #NayaPakistan?" read the post shared on Embassy of Pakistan, Belgrade's Twitter handle.

"I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option," it added.

'Aap ne ghabrana nahi'. "If soap becomes costlier, don't use. If wheat becomes dearer, please don't eat," the lyrics of the song said with Imran Khan's 'Aapne ghabrana nahi' the lyrics in the video said.

Two hours later, the Foreign Office issued a statement, saying social media accounts of the embassy had been hacked. The tweets have since been deleted.

"The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia," the Foreign Office spokesperson tweeted.

