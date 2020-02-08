  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan considering proposal for passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Feb 08: Pakistan is considering a proposal for allowing Indian pilgrims to enter the Kartarpur corridor without passport in order to attract more visitors to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah informed the country's Parliament.

    In November last year, Pakistan and India separately inaugurated the historic corridor on their sides of the border. The corridor provides the shortest route to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Pakistan's Narowal district, where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.

    Pakistan considering proposal for passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Corridor
    File Photo

    Interior Minister Shah told the National Assembly during the Question Hour on Friday that at present, passport-free entry of Indian pilgrims to the Kartarpur corridor was not allowed in accordance with a memorandum of understanding signed between Pakistan and India, the Express Tribune reported.

    Haryana woman tries to flee to meet her Pakistan boyfriend via Kartarpur corridor, sent back home

    However, he added, a proposal for giving the entry without passport, in order to attract more visitors, was under consideration, for which detailed input might be sought from the foreign affairs ministry.

    As per the procedure, pilgrims could visit the corridor from dawn till dusk after producing Indian passport or overseas citizen of Indian-origin card along with the passport of resident country, he said.

    He added that the movement of Indian visitors was regulated through a combination of physical and electronic security systems by the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) along with other law-enforcement agencies.

    Visitors are strictly kept inside the Gurdwara complex by using turnstile gates to avoid their exit toward the Pakistani side. All the activities in and around the corridor are monitored through surveillance cameras," he was quoted as saying.

    Kartarpur corridor will hurt India says Pakistan minister

    Details of issuance of the national identity cards to foreigners was also presented in the House. The interior ministry said that 1,637 foreigners were issued the national identity cards during 2009-2012, while 474 were issued the cards from 2013 to 2018.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan kartarpur corridor visitors

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X