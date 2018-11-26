Pak policewoman who braved Karachi consulate terror attack gets marriage offer from China

Islamabad, Nov 26: Suhai Aziz Talpur, a fearless woman police officer of Karachi Police who braved all odds during a terror attack at the Chinese consulate in the city and saved lives of many Chinese diplomatic staff, has turned into a hero overnight not only in Pakistan but even in China.

In fact, Talpur's fame has also made the social media users in China fall in love with her, Pakistan media reports said.

According to one report, a Chinese youth had even asked Talpur on his social media account to come to China and accept his marriage proposal.

Ever since the picture of the bespectacled Talpur holding her pistol and flanked by commandos went viral online, social media users in China applauded her for her bravery and also compared her with a famous Chinese actress for her good looks.

In Pakistan, too, Talpur turned a celebrity overnight. IG of Sindh province Khaleem Imam has sought the Quaid-e-Azam Police medal for the police woman, making her the first female officer whose name has been recommended for the prestigious award.

On Friday, November 23, security forces foiled a terror attack at the Chinese consulate in Clifton, Karachi, killing three militants and seizing a whole lot of ammunition from them. Two security personnel were also killed in the encounter.

Well, Pakistan might have got another female hero after Malala Yousafzai.