  • search

Pak policewoman who braved Karachi consulate terror attack gets marriage offer from China

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Nov 26: Suhai Aziz Talpur, a fearless woman police officer of Karachi Police who braved all odds during a terror attack at the Chinese consulate in the city and saved lives of many Chinese diplomatic staff, has turned into a hero overnight not only in Pakistan but even in China.

    Suhai Aziz Talpur
    Suhai Aziz Talpur Image courtesy: Twitter

    In fact, Talpur's fame has also made the social media users in China fall in love with her, Pakistan media reports said.

    Also Read | This New York café gives employment to people with autism and they are doing great

    According to one report, a Chinese youth had even asked Talpur on his social media account to come to China and accept his marriage proposal.

    Ever since the picture of the bespectacled Talpur holding her pistol and flanked by commandos went viral online, social media users in China applauded her for her bravery and also compared her with a famous Chinese actress for her good looks.

    In Pakistan, too, Talpur turned a celebrity overnight. IG of Sindh province Khaleem Imam has sought the Quaid-e-Azam Police medal for the police woman, making her the first female officer whose name has been recommended for the prestigious award.

    Also Read | China: Amateur kickboxer knocks out martial arts expert with one punch in 5 seconds

    On Friday, November 23, security forces foiled a terror attack at the Chinese consulate in Clifton, Karachi, killing three militants and seizing a whole lot of ammunition from them. Two security personnel were also killed in the encounter.

    Well, Pakistan might have got another female hero after Malala Yousafzai.

    Read more about:

    pakistan china karachi police terror woman

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue