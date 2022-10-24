YouTube
    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif greets Hindu community members on Diwali

    Islamabad, Oct 24: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his greetings to the Hindu community members on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

    "Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights. May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world," Sharif, who is on a two day visit to Saudi Arabia, said in a tweet.

    Apart from Prime Minister Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

    "I wish a happy Diwali for the Hindu brothers and sisters," he said while addressing the National Assembly.

    Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

    According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

    The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.

    X