Pak ministers change Twitter bio ahead of no-trust vote against Imran Khan

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Several Pakistani ministers, including Fawad Hussain and Shah Qureshi, have changed their Twitter account bio ahead of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. While Fawad Hussain wrote in the bio 'Former I&B Minister', Shah Qureshi changed his to 'Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan'.

    The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength. Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

    In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was "unconstitutional".

    The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise a no-confidence vote.

    Khan in recent weeks has talked about a 'threat letter' and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 18:57 [IST]
    X