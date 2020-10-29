A furniture shop owner played one of the most important role in the Pulwama attack

Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry makes U-turn, gives explanation after admitting role in Pulwama attack

Islamabad, Oct 29: In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

Meri jaan hear full speech so you will know unlike #Endian definition of #GhussKMarna by using terrorism n Kalbhoshans our #GhussKMarna is when our planes target combat installations,unlike Your security doctrine we do not show Bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism https://t.co/bcAcJUP5DD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 29, 2020

Facing backlash over the statement, the minister, later tried to clarify his statement. "Meri jaan hear full speech so you will know unlike #Endian definition of #GhussKMarna by using terrorism n Kalbhoshans our #GhussKMarna is when our planes target combat installations,unlike Your security doctrine we do not show Bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism," Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

