    Pak launches crackdown on sale of Indian film CDs, bans airing ads

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 16: The Pakistan government has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report on Friday.

    Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists and India-made products
    The crackdown is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India. It also comes after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists and India-made products.

    "We have banned Indian advertisements and launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies," Dawn newspaper quoted Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, as saying. She said the Interior Ministry had already started a crackdown on Indian movies in the federal capital and it would be expanded to other parts of the country soon in collaboration with the provincial governments.

    "Today the interior ministry raided some compact disc shops in Islamabad and confiscated Indian movies." Pemra on Wednesday circulated a letter dated Aug 14 on Wednesday announcing the ban.

    Pemra said that it already withdrew the permission for airing Indian channels and content on the directions of the Pakistan Supreme Court in October last year.

    "However, it has been observed that advertisements of various products of multinationals which are either produced in India or carrying Indian characters/talent [are] being aired on electronic media," according to the Pemra letter. It said that currently ads of products like Dettol soap, Surf Excel powder, Pantene shampoo, Head & Shoulders shampoo, Lifebuoy shampoo, Fogg body spray, Sunsilk shampoo, Knorr noodles, Fair & Lovely face wash, and Safeguard soap were being banned.

    Kashmir crisis: Imran Khan warns of severe repercussions in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims

    India has categorically told the international community that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also asked Pakistan to accept it.

