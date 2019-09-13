Pak FM Qureshi warns of 'accidental war' with India

By Shreya

Islamabad, Sep 13: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir risks sparking an "accidental war".

"Pakistan and India understand the consequences of a conflict. But he added that "an accidental war" cannot be ruled out. ... If the situation persists ... then anything is possible," Qureshi told journalists on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Wednesday.

He said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet "was keen to visit" the region.

Pakistan wants 'third party mediation' in India's internal matter: Qureshi

Pakistan has repeatedly been cornered in international forums over the Kashmir matter, be it at the United Nations or with the United States. Barring China, no country has extended cooperation to the Islamic nation in its bid to malign India.

Qureshi's statement has come even though Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.