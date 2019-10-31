  • search
    Pak Doctor allegedly infects 900 children with HIV by reusing old syringes

    Islamabad, Oct 31: Lack of awareness among people and poverty played a major role in affecting the lives of innocent children in Ratodero town, Pakistan. A Pakistani doctor has been booked for allegedly infecting children with HIV by reusing old syringes. An HIV outbreak in Ratodero town has been reported. At least, 900 children have been affected by the virus.

    According to current reports, nearly 1,100 people have been tested positive, out of which 900 are children below the age of 12, out of the 2,00,000 that have been tested so far, as per The New York Times.

    The incident took place as pediatrician Dr. Muzaffar Ghanghro, one of the cheapest in the city who reportedly charges 31 Pakistani rupees (Rs 14), used infected syringes. Health officials of Pakistan said Dr Muzaffar Ghanghro is unlikely to be the sole source of the outbreak.

    After the incident came into light, the doctor was arrested and charged with negligence and manslaughter.

    However, accused Doctor Ghanghro has claimed that he is innocent and has denied all the allegations imposed on him. He has still not been convicted and freely working at a public hospital.

    Pakistan court bars electronic media regulator from taking action against TV anchors

    It is time for the government of the country that they should take a call on this serious matter and punish the guilty.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
