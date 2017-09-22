Pak at UN calls for international probe on use of pellet guns by India

Pakistan raised the issue of pellet guns in the United Nations. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his address at the UN General Assembly in New York said that the use of pellet guns by India constitutes war crimes and violate the Geneva Convention. We demand an international investigation on this, Abbasi also said.

India refuses to implement the unanimous resolution of the UNSC which enables plebiscite in Kashmir. Pakistan remains open to resuming dialogue with India on all issues including Kashmir, he also said. He further demanded that a special envoy be appointed for Jammu and Kashmir.

On Afghanistan, Abbasi said that Pakistan would not be anyone's scapegoat. It is not right to blame Pakistan for the stalemate in Afghanistan both on the military and political front, he said. The Taliban safe havens are not located in Pakistan, but in large tracts of territory controlled by the Taliban, he also said.

OneIndia News